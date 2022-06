Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°. Winds will increase from the NW to 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Much lighter wind from the west. Lows will fall to the upper 30s to lower 40s under clear skies.

Friday: Much warmer as highs return to the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies with winds from the SW to 5-10 MPH.