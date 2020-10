Today: A wintry mix will bring a widespread trace to around 3″. Highs return to the 30s with SE winds becoming NE and increasing to 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with colder lows in the teens. Westerly winds 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for afternoon snow in southern ND. Highs return to the 20s and 30s with light and variable wind.