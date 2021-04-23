Wish granted turns into sweet business

A wish made in 2015 is now a reality come true.

While in treatment for osteosarcoma in 2015, then-16-year-old Jane made her wish to be a beekeeper. As part of her wish come true, her volunteer wish granters brought her on a tour of Five Star Honey in Minot, she learned all about bees and beekeeping, and was presented with her very own bees to keep!

From there, she developed a small business, Buzz Off Honey, selling honey at her parents’ winery and local farmer’s markets. She also dabbled in making bee’s wax wraps that can be used in place of plastic wrap.

A few years later Jane’s beekeeping knowledge even came in handy in college when she took a beekeeping course, lived in environmentally-friendly campus housing, and got to interact with the bees kept on campus as part of its garden.

You can watch Jane and peer wish child Brandon from the Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington chapter discuss their bug-focused wishes on YouTube, Celebrating Earth Day with “Bug” wishes!

Jane visited with wish child Bradon, whose wish to hunt for bugs in the Amazon also came true in 2015 and was granted by the Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington chapter where he lives. Bradon’s wish experience also inspired him to start his own business, Lil Dude’s Insect Academy, to introduce kids to science through Entomology.

According the Make-A-Wish foundation research shows that children who receive a wish from Make-A-Wish do tend to do better in their long-term medical journey than children who do not.