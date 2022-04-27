If you’re planning a Memorial Day getaway, you might want to start finalizing your travel plans now, if you haven’t already. AAA travel surveys suggest reservations for flights, rental cars, cruises and hotels for Memorial Day have more than doubled from last year.

“We’ve seen a notable increase in our travel bookings in early spring, which is a strong indication of what to expect for summer,” said Vice President of Travel for AAA Debbie Haas. “Despite inflation and higher gas prices, people want to travel and we believe they will find ways to do so without breaking their budget.”

Airfares

When looking at the average costs of domestic airfare for each day over Memorial Day weekend (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday), flights are skewing about $160 more than last year.

AAA booking data shows the best time to purchase airfare is about two weeks before Memorial Day, with travelers paying an average of $445 per ticket. However, those travelers who wait to book the week of Memorial Day could end up paying almost twice as much. Flights reserved 28 – 60 days ahead of the holiday are averaging $470 each.

The most popular air travel day is Friday. Memorial Day is the lightest. In past years, the cheapest day to fly for Memorial Day weekend was consistently Saturday. This year, however, Saturday is the most expensive day to fly. Sunday offers the lowest airfare followed by Friday (an average price of $543 and $596, respectively).

Top Destinations

Travelers are targeting big cities and beaches for their Memorial Day getaways this year. These are the top 10 domestic destinations according to AAA bookings for flights, tours, car rentals and hotels:

Orlando, FL Seattle, WA Miami, FL Las Vegas, NV Anchorage, AK Honolulu, HI Boston, MA Anaheim, CA New York, NY San Francisco, CA

Americans traveling internationally are choosing classic destinations like: