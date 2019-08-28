AAA predicts lowest Labor Day gas prices in three years

If you plan to hit the road for the last holiday weekend of the summer, you may be able to save some money.

That’s because AAA expects to see lower gas prices this Labor Day weekend compared to last.

The state average gas price currently sits at $2.58.

That’s down 22 cents compared to this time last year, which is great for any travelers and prices could go down as the seasons change.

AAA predicts that prices will trend downward after the holiday as well, that’s thanks to the lower price of crude oil and the switch to winter-grade gasoline.



The current trend is on track to be the lowest Labor Day weekend price in three years.



But if it’s still not as low as you’d like, ‘GasBuddy’ can help you out.

The website will show you which gas stations in your city have the lowest prices.



For example, Sam’s Club in Bismarck has the lowest in the city right now, coming in at $2.47 a gallon. That’s 11 cents cheaper than the state average!



In Minot, the top 10 lowest gas prices are all the same, it’s $2.59 across the board.