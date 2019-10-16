AARC asking for help

BISMARCK — The Abused Adult Resource Center (AARC) needs volunteers for its many upcoming events.

Special Events and Volunteer Coordinator Kim Caswell said there are plenty of opportunities to help.

Whether it’s childcare for women staying in AARC homes or sorting through clothes, many hands are needed.

For example, Seeds of Hope has a Christmas store it sets up every year in its basement and the organization could use help setting it up.

They also need help sorting through clothing and other donations they receive. All proceeds from this thrift shop go to AARC.

The Christmas Store is set to open Oct. 25th.

Hope for the Holidays is another volunteer opportunity. This program allows businesses to adopt a family for the holidays.

Volunteers will help take in items for families, organize them and wrap gifts.

Caswell also said they need volunteers to help answer the phone over the lunch hour. Training will be provided for the crisis calls received.

Other events AARC hosts are Love Without Fear, Concert for Courage and Spike Out Violence. Ticket takers and set up/tear down volunteers are needed for these events as well.

For more information on volunteering, email Caswell at kimc@aarcnd.com.