Today: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the single digits mostly. A few lower teens are possible in the west. Southeasterly winds will increase to 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Lows will fall to -5° to -15° under partly cloudy skies. SE winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance for light snow with highs in the single digits. Mostly cloudy skies with SE winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.