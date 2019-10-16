Accessible tables provided in parks

BISMARCK — Fourteen new accessible picnic tables were installed throughout Bismarck Parks & Recreation District’s (BPRD) thanks to grant funds.

The accessible picnic tables now in Bismarck parks have a shorter seating area on one side of the table, allowing a person in a wheelchair to be included in a social, picnic and outdoor setting.

The goal of the grant program is to support projects and activities that will impact individuals living with paralysis.

Just under $12,000 was received from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center as part of the Quality of Life Grants Program.

“Parks provide gathering places for families, social groups and for people of all ages, economic status and abilities. Our Core Purpose is to provide affordable, accessible and sustainable public park and recreation services. These tables ensure that parks and picnic areas can be used and enjoyed by everyone,” said Randy Bina, BPRD executive director.

BPRD parks that now have additional accessible picnic tables in a picnic shelter are Jaycee Park, Sons of Norway Park, Optimist Park, Lions Park, Pioneer Park, two shelters at Kiwanis Park and six shelters at Sertoma Park.