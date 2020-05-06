Achalasia: Rare disease often mistaken for an eating disorder

Achalasia is a very serious and incurable disease, that many of us don’t even know about.

It’s a condition that affects the esophagus.



It makes it almost impossible for a person to eat and causes pain anytime something goes down your throat. Since it’s so rare most people don’t even know they have it.

Nikki Hafner’s son, Daws, has Type 2 achalasia and says, “He was about to regurgitate and he didn’t even know. So that was the first day we had heard the word the Achalasia.”

Maggie Campbell who has Type 3 Achalasia and says, “Regurgitating was the only way to find relief and stop the pressure and to stop feeling like you’re only choking–that’s the only ugly truth if I’m being honest.

Hafner’s son and Campbell have both had their own experiences with achalasia

“There were a lot of days when I would get in the shower and wonder if I would find a doctor to help me with surgery, would this be my last day or my last Christmas, or be my last time I would get to see me kids have their birthday,” says Campbell.

It’s so rare many doctors and parents don’t even recognize it.

Campbell says, “I was referred to a GI Doctor in 2012 and I saw him in the office. He kind of to put it into better terms shrugged me off and said more or less I had an eating disorder.”

Hafner, referring to her son, says “I noticed he was getting up and going to the washroom often during meals and I started paying attention and noticing as a parent and look at him and be like ‘what are you doing?’ As a parent of a teenager like Maggie said eating disorders are always there– it’s not anything different that could happen for boy or girls right?”

As much as doctors said it was an eating disorder– it wasn’t the case for either of them. The exact cause of achalasia is unknown– and only about one in 100,000 people will be diagnosed. Daws has Type 2 Achalasia and Maggie Campbell has Type 3, the rarest.

Chief of General and Thoracic Surgery at Children’s National Health System Dr. Kane says, “The symptoms are typically difficulty swallowing, weight loss, and if it’s not thought about being an upper GI study then it can often be forgotten about. A lot of kids that get diagnosed end up in feeding tubes until they get a diagnosis and the problem with adults that have it– it goes on for many years they get in-stage achalasia, where their esophagus gets so dilated they have to take it out and pull the stomach up.”

Even just to get tested for this disease– it’s extremely painful.

Hafner says, “I’m ninety-nine percent sure I would have ended up in jail because when someone puts up fifty-three inches of copper up somebody’s nose– down his throat, through his esophogus and down his stomache, while he’s wide awake and not sedated.”

Achalasia is an incurable disease, but with ongoing research and procedures– it has made both Daws and Campbell’s lives so much better.

Campbell says, “I’m going to cry — she saved my life. I was ninety-six pounds the day I had surgery, and I was one hundred and sixty pounds the day I was diagnosed — so I was bones.”

Dr. Kane says, “I think we have been better about educating the public if this is a possible diagnosis. It’s the first thing we do.”

“I’m living now and I’m not just surviving,” says Campbell. “I was in survival mode for 6 years and for a long time.”

They say it’s all about getting the information out there and bringing awareness.

They both have made Facebook pages for support to parents and others going through this.

Below are the links to their pages.

PAK

Achalasia Warriors