NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —A new report on ACT scores is out.

And, the national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years.

The class of 2022’s average score was 19.8 out of 36.

The average ACT score in North Dakota: 19.6.

The year before, it was 20.3.

But, the number of students taking the ACT has dropped in recent years, and some universities aren’t even requiring the test scores when students apply.

“The main factors that we’re looking at are what classes students are taking, ensuring students are taking the most rigorous curriculum available to them, and the performance in those classes. What they do across four years means a whole lot more to us than how they might’ve done in a weekend and/or a day worth of testing,” said Director of Undergraduate Admissions at the University of Illinois, Andy Borst.

So, we spoke with Kara Welk, Assistant Director of Assessments from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to find out more.

We discussed why scores are so low, are schools requiring the ACT scores for admittance, and even how students can improve their scores for a better outcome?

Welk says when looking at different data between different states, it is important to look at who is being tested, and how many students are being tested.

Throughout the pandemic, many colleges stopped requiring an ACT score.

And if your high schooler is applying now, many places are still not requiring them.

But, Borst says they are debating whether it will stay that way in the future, so it’s safest just to check on your own.