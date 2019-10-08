Adaptive gaming program new at Minot Public Library

MINOT — Kids and teenagers are getting help from a new type of therapy.

A new program at the Minot Public Library is allowing players with disabilities to be able to play video games.

The library received adaptive Xbox controllers designed to help with limited mobility.

There is even an option to bring a ‘co-pilot’ allowing gamers to have fun with their friends.

KX News spoke with the teen librarian who said the goal is to make everyone feel the same.

“It’s making it a cooperative social occasion just like gaming is for everybody else. It’s just kind of a fun thing to do,” said Pam Carswell, teen librarian at Minot Public Library.

“If the gamer doesn’t have a co-pilot, me or my assistant will be more than happy to step in.”

Appointments are available for anyone interested in trying out the games and controllers.

Contact the Minot Public Library for more information at 701-852-1045.