Addiction Resource Center now has over 560 resources for addiction treatment, recovery, harm reduction services in ND

Addiction Policy Forum‘s Addiction Resource Center (ARC) has expanded to include over 560 verified resources for addiction treatment, recovery and harm reduction services in North Dakota, according to Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Casey Elliott, of Addiction Policy Forum.

“The ARC is the only place where people who are struggling with addiction and their loved ones can find resources for treatment, recovery and harm reduction services all in one place. Its database includes 56,000 recovery resources across the country, and 556 of them are in North Dakota,” said Vice President of Community Engagement Kimberly Clapp, of Addiction Policy Forum.

Clapp also said that recovery supports help people stay sober “because some people say that the opposite of addiction is connection: to your doctor, your counselor, your support group, your family, your friends, your job, and sometimes, your faith.”

“Those voices are vitally important when the voice of addiction has hijacked a person’s brain. Relapse is common as people pursue the path of recovery, and those supports are critical to helping stay on track,” she said.

For many North Dakotans in rural areas, Clapp said a big benefit of ARC is its online resources.

“One of the benefits of the ARC is that it is a phone call, text or quick web search away, not a long car ride which can be a major barrier to getting help. ARC visitors can also search the website based on need and location,” she said.

Patients and families can call the ARC for 24/7 for free, confidential assistance from an addiction counselor or specialist at 833-301-HELP.

September is the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month.