Addiction Resource Center now has over 560 resources for addiction treatment, recovery, harm reduction services in ND

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Addiction Policy Forum‘s Addiction Resource Center (ARC) has expanded to include over 560 verified resources for addiction treatment, recovery and harm reduction services in North Dakota, according to Vice President of Communications and Public Relations Casey Elliott, of Addiction Policy Forum.

“The ARC is the only place where people who are struggling with addiction and their loved ones can find resources for treatment, recovery and harm reduction services all in one place. Its database includes 56,000 recovery resources across the country, and 556 of them are in North Dakota,” said Vice President of Community Engagement Kimberly Clapp, of Addiction Policy Forum.

Clapp also said that recovery supports help people stay sober “because some people say that the opposite of addiction is connection: to your doctor, your counselor, your support group, your family, your friends, your job, and sometimes, your faith.”

“Those voices are vitally important when the voice of addiction has hijacked a person’s brain. Relapse is common as people pursue the path of recovery, and those supports are critical to helping stay on track,” she said.

For many North Dakotans in rural areas, Clapp said a big benefit of ARC is its online resources.

“One of the benefits of the ARC is that it is a phone call, text or quick web search away, not a long car ride which can be a major barrier to getting help. ARC visitors can also search the website based on need and location,” she said.

Patients and families can call the ARC for 24/7 for free, confidential assistance from an addiction counselor or specialist at 833-301-HELP.

September is the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Hwy Patrol Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy Patrol Crash"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19"

Bishop Ryan Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Cross Country"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Heart River Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Update"

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"

Buddy Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Buddy Walk"

Diabetes Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diabetes Walk"

Building a Healthier Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Building a Healthier Community"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-28-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss