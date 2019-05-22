Advice: Parents should screen the screen time of their kids

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

We spoke to one mental health expert who says Proactive Prevention can help young people that struggle with anxiety.

One major issue she sees is prolonged screentime… She said young people are introduced to more adult types of material and concepts earlier on that can lead to anxiety and eating disorders.

She said becoming aware of their screen time helps prevent insecurities and certain disorders.

“Our kids have too much thrown at them and available to them that it can become overwhelming fairly easily, especially with social media. They have access and know how to do things on phones and on the internet more than most adults do. And so it gets to be hard to monitor what they’re seeing,” said Theresa Felderman/Professor of Psychology at Bismarck State College.

Proactive Prevention creates and teaches healthy boundaries around screen time. So it’s important to not use it as a reward.

