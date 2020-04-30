AG: Bismarck School District broke law by destroying notes

BISMARCK, N.D. (Bismarck Tribune) — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the Bismarck School District violated state open records law when it destroyed handwritten notes.

The notes were part of a pending open records request by a Bismarck attorney. The attorney requested documents from the school district in January, including handwritten notes of the school’s human resources director.

Stenehjem says the district determined the notes were not legible, so the district transcribed the notes and shredded the handwritten ones. But in his opinion, the attorney general says the school should have provided the original notes.

The Bismarck Tribune reports an attorney representing the school district said a district employee made a “good faith decision” to type the records for readability and had no ill intent.