Ag groups prioritizing private property & infrastructure for upcoming session

There is no doubt that the upcoming North Dakota Legislative Session will be challenging compared to previous sessions as the Legislature manages to find the balance between social distancing and public input.

KX News spoke with the North Dakota Farm Bureau (NDFB) and North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) to see what they are prioritizing come January.

“We’re gonna play some defense, we’re going to play some offense, and do what’s best for the rural people of North Dakota,” said NDFB Director of Public Policy Pete Hanebutt.

A part of the NDFB’s offensive strategy this session is pushing to bolster property rights for farmers and ranchers.



“We will be moving to have all land considered posted whether you see signs or not. And, we’re gonna defend folks’ rights to keep people from trespassing on their land whether they see the signs or not. It becomes sometimes a hunting thing, but it’s really just about honoring someone’s private property. I can’t walk into someone’s house in town or onto their yard in town, why is that people can walk onto my property in a rural community,” questioned Hanebutt.

NDFB is also working to increase the ability of North Dakota farmers to raise livestock.



“The technology is there, the science is there. We would like to see an increase in livestock production in this state so that livestock is raised in all of our neighboring states safely and ethically, so we certainly think it’s possible here, and unfortunately, we have some stumbling blocks to that that we’re gonna try to remove in this legislative session,” said Hanebutt.

For NDFU Government Relations Director Matt Perdue, a major priority is securing long-term funding for rural infrastructure.

“Wherever you go in the state, if you talk to farmers and ranchers you’re gonna hear that they need some help maintaining and upgrading roads and bridges so that’s gonna be a big topic, and we think bonding is a great way to make a sound investment into the future of the state and create some funding streams that can help with those issues in the long term,” said Perdue.

However, a big question remains: how will farmers and ranchers have their voices heard this session?



“We are hopeful that all of the work that has gone into creating virtual access to the sessions will really pay off. Will really give our members the opportunity to still testify, still observe the hearings, and of course through phone calls, text messages, emails, they’ll be in contact with their legislators,” explained Perdue.



Just as the Ag groups will continue doing their hard work protecting and enhancing the economic well-being of rural North Dakota, our ranchers and farmers will continue working hard feeding and fueling the world.

Both Ag advocates say they see opportunity in a robust borrowing package to pay for the needs of farmers and ranchers.

The 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly begins on January 5th.