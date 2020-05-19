Agency: Legislative session at Capitol may be impossible

Breaking News
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature’s research agency has cautioned lawmakers that it may be impossible to safely convene the legislative session in January at the state Capitol in Bismarck because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Republican majority leaders were optimistic that lawmakers would still be able to meet as they have pre-pandemic.

The memo to lawmakers from the nonpartisan Legislative Council says “having legislators, staff, lobbyists, and the general public convene at the Capitol for a legislative session likely would put these people and the individuals with whom they come in contact at a higher risk of illness or death.” 

