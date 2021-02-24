Food Safety Modernization Act classes set to take place in Mandan

Agriculture

On March 4, classes on the Food Safety Modernization Act, known as FSMA, will take place.

Training will take place at the Baymont Inn in Mandan and will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Topics covered will include produce safety, worker health and hygiene.

These classes are intended to help producers maintain skills in those areas but to also educate new producers on food safety.

Doug Goehring, the North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner, says this stems from a growing concern of pathogens in the soil.

He said, “The thing that kind of shocked or startled some is we kind of started down this road 10 years or so ago of, ‘Oh gee, food is grown outside’ and there’s all kinds of pathogens that exist.”

Goehring says they conduct these trainings early enough to ensure all proper mitigations are made prior to growing season.

He asks those interested to pre-register at nd.gov/ndda/psr.

