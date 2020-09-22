More Palmer amaranth found in North Dakota

One of the most dangerous weeds in America is now continuing its spread in North Dakota.

The NDSU Extension Center says Palmer amaranth was discovered this month in Cass, Barnes and Stutsman Counties.

Officials say a crop specialist in Barnes County noticed some suspicious plants while working in a field and told the landowner, who then had them tested.

In Cass County, the invasive weed was discovered along a city street in an industrial section of North Fargo.

In Stutsman County, the Extension says the weed was spread in an unusual way.

“The new cases that we found were related to contaminated screenings, being fed to cattle, so we found it in some fields where manure had been spread. It seems like these screenings that were fed were contaminated with some Palmer amaranth seeds that has passed through cattle and made its way into some fields,” said NDSU Extension Weed Specialist Joe Ikley.

Palmer amaranth was also discovered earlier this year in Benson County.

Since first being discovered in 2018, Palmer amaranth has been confirmed in a dozen North Dakota counties.

