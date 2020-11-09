NDSU Extension Center: Don’t forget to score your cattle

It may sound silly, but the NDSU Extension Center wants to remind ranchers to winterize their cattle.

By that, we mean ranchers are encouraged not to forget to body score their cattle.

By doing so, and identifying weaker cows now, you can increase their nutrient intake before they need to use more energy in the cold winter months.

It’s critically important to have healthy cows now, which will make calving easier in future months.

We spoke with the NDSU extension which tells us body scoring only takes seconds per cow.

“Right now especially is the easiest time to put condition on cows because they’re using the least energy in their system. And so we want to body condition score cows now so we can better manage them and then develop a diet to help them add condition or add weight as they go into calving,” said Lisa Pederson with the NDSU Extension.

She adds a body condition score between four and seven is best. Anything above that and your cow could be considered obese.