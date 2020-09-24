Air quality at “moderate” risk, according to N.D. Environmental Quality Department

As firefighters continue working to extinguish wildfires out west, the effects have made their way to North Dakota.

If you’ve noticed hazy skies over the past few weeks, it’s because of suspended smoke trapped in the upper atmosphere. Although the state’s numbers are a bit elevated in the Air Quality Index, the North Dakota Environmental Quality Department said there’s nothing to worry about right now.

AirNow, the tracking software that analyzes air quality and provides hourly updates, shows parts of North Dakota in the yellow, or at moderate risk level.

“We’ve seen some elevated numbers, but when we hit the orange, is kind of where it’s starting to get unhealthy for sensitive groups, so if you have COPD, or asthma, or any kind of breathing issues, you might start to feel the effects when we start hitting the orange,” Environmental Quality Department Ambient Monitoring Manager Ryan Mills said.

The department said if North Dakota is in the orange category for more than a few hours, they’ll issue a press release.