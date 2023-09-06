BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Air quality will be an issue again today in the KX viewing area, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to make the sky hazy with a burnt smell in the air.

The federal government’s AirNow Fire and Smoke Map indicates the amount of particulates in the air Wednesday morning are unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, such as those with asthma, and other breathing difficulties. The recommendation is to reduce outdoor activities and go indoors when symptoms appear.

The air quality in the Bismarck and Ryder areas are both at this level.

All other areas of western North Dakota Wednesday morning are in the “moderate” range.

Again, air quality is expected to decline Wednesday afternoon before clearing for Thursday and Friday.

KX Meteorologist Stone Schafer has more on the air conditions and the cooler temperatures expected in the forecast.