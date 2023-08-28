BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A different kind of cattle show will soon be making its way to the southern central region of North Dakota.

Nine of the area’s premier seedstock producers will be featured on the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) 36th annual All Breeds Cattle Tour Oct. 9 in the Lisbon, N.D., area. “We are thrilled to welcome all to attend this year’s All Breeds Cattle Tour,” said Tour Chairman Stacy Erdmann of Lisbon. “The tour will showcase a variety of breeds, along with hosts who are committed to producing high-quality cattle that will be profitable in both seedstock and commercial settings.”

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 9, at the tour headquarters, the AmericInn in Valley City, N.D. The bus will depart from there for a stop at Hoffmann Angus Farms of Wheatland, N.D., where Anderson Angus Ranch of Chaffee, N.D., will also have cattle on display and breakfast will be served. From there, the tour will travel to Oland Red Angus of Sheldon, N.D. Next, the tour will travel to Erdmann Angus Ranch of Lisbon, where JK Angus, also of Lisbon, will be featured and lunch will be served. Following that stop, the tour will stop at Quandt Brothers of Oakes, N.D. Then, the tour will stop at Wendel Livestock of LaMoure, N.D. The final ranch stop of the tour will be at Jungels Shorthorn Farm of Kathryn, N.D., where guest Pearl Valley Shorthorns of Valley City will be featured. A 5:30 p.m. social and supper at Jungels Shorthorn Farm’s sale facility will conclude the tour. This is also where the grand door prize, a Blackstone grill, will be given away. Participants must be present to win. The bus will return to the AmericInn in Valley City at 8:30 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the tour and pre-registration is not required, but it is encouraged for meal and bus planning purposes. To ensure a spot on the bus and to be entered in a special incentive drawing for a $250 cash prize, call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail jkoski@ndstockmen.org by Sept. 25.