NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —



UPDATE 06/29/23 at 12:43 AM – Terell Decoteau has been located and is no longer being sought by the Fargo Police Department. The 2013 gray Chevrolet Sonic has also been located. The Fargo Police Department is still looking for Beatris Decoteau and Breanna Ziegler.



Original Article: 06/29/23 at 12:12 AM – An Amber Alert has now been issued for Beatris Lorraine Decoteau. She is 3 years old and was last seen in Fargo.

Beatris Lorraine Decoteau

Breanna Jeanette Ziegler

22-year-old Breanna Ziegler and 22-year-old Terell Decoteau were last seen at Fargo Courthouse. Ziegler and Decoteau were ordered by the courts to turn over Beatris, because the child may be in danger of bodily harm.



Terell James Decoteau

Ziegler is a Caucasian woman, 5’7″ and 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Decoteau is a Native American man, 5’11” and 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ziegler and Decoteau are believed to be driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Sonic Hatchback.



This is just a stock picture of the car law enforcement believes they are in. North Dakota plates 268 DSC.

If you have any information regarding the location of 3 year old Beatris Decoteau, Breanna Ziegler or Terell Decoteau, call 9-1-1.