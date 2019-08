Happening today — our state’s AMBER Alert system will be tested out.

The annual test of the AMBER Alert system will happen between from 2-3:30pm.

The Amber Alert test will be on the North Dakota Department of Transportation 511 road and weather information system, displayed on the NDDOT roadside message signs,

the NDResponse web page and at North Dakota Lottery terminal locations.

During the test, you may receive a fax and an e-mail test message, as well.