American Legion & Auxiliary hold Strewing of Flowers Ceremony

The cool temperatures early this morning didn’t stop Minot residents from paying tribute this Memorial Day.



The Minot American Legion Post 26 and the Unit 26 Auxiliary took to the water to hold the Strewing of Flowers ceremony.



Over the Veterans Memorial Walkway, ashes and rose petals were sent into the Mouse River to honor sailors and soldiers lost at sea.



Linda Siewert had the honor of strewing the ashes and flowers.



“They are here to provide our freedom, that we’re here every day to enjoy our freedom every day and it’s very important that we remember those folks,” Siewert said.



This morning’s event preceded the big ceremony at Rosehill Memorial Cemetery.