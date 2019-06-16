American Legion centennial celebration

For the past century, one group has made it their mission to provide services and advocacy to veterans, military personnel, and their families.

The American Legion was chartered shortly after World War I on March 15th 1919.

Since then, they’ve grown to include nearly two-million members in more than 13,000 posts worldwide.

Annually, they provide nearly four-million hours of volunteer service and assist with nearly 200,000 VA benefits and assistance claims.

On Saturday, June 22nd, the town of Donnybrook will be celebrating with a parade, games, Legion Hall exhibits and more.

“It’s worth it for anyone to come out, even if you didn’t have military family. Come and see what it all involved. We have military uniforms from all the wars that are going to be shown and a lot of different things like that,” says Barbara Johnson, Donnybrook Legion Auxiliary Unit 195.

The celebrations will begin with a picnic at 11 and go all day long.