DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend in Dickinson, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be set up at Stark County Veterans Memorial Park, to honor those who have served our country in the Vietnam War.

The wall has been traveling across our state since the Spring.

The 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. measures nearly 400 feet long.

The traveling Vietnam Wall contains every name etched on the original memorial.

Since its inception, hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. have viewed the wall.

The Wall will be available for the public from now until Monday.