American Welding Society makes stop at State Fair to promote welding careers

The North Dakota State Fair is usually all fun and games, but one organization made a stop in North Dakota to educate fairgoers about job opportunities.

The American Welding Society is at the fair as a part of their “Careers in Welding” tour. The group is forecasting a major shortage of welders in the next few years.

The welding tour’s goal is to show what jobs are available in the field. Included with the tour is a 53-foot trailer, which provides visitors the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding on a 360 Virtual Reality Welding Simulator.

“There are a lot of dirty, high-paying jobs out there like boilermakers, pipefitters, oil line welders, but there are also a lot of clean jobs like aerospace and welding engineering and welding sales,” said Program Manager Stephanie Hoffman. “There is something out there really for everybody, depending on what kind of thing suits your fancy.”

This weekend, the American Welding Society will be giving out a $1,000 scholarship each day to someone interested in going to school for welding. The highest score at the end of the day from the virtual welding simulator will win the scholarship.

The “Careers in Welding” set-up is located near Gate E on the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.