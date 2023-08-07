Wildfire smoke will be in central North Dakota as western wind brings haze from the Montana and Idaho border where a long line of fires stretches across Canada. Rain and southerly wind will make for clearer skies near the Montana and North Dakota border. By Wednesday rain will fall in the west as smoke clears out and by Thursday we will see widespread rain.



Thunderstorms will be few and far between Tuesday evening, but are likely to drop non-damaging hail in a few locations. The next two day will bring similar chances for a few storms with wind gusts near 60 mph and hail up to nickel size. Wednesday afternoon and evening storms will cluster in the northwest, near Williston, through Canada. Thursday will be the day where we have the best chances for clouds and prolonged rain soaking into the soil.

Temperatures are mainly below average this week, but it will still feel very warm in the sun.

Dickinson five day forecast

Williston five day forecast

Minot seven day forecast

Bismarck seven day forecast



Learn more about the smoke and our next chances for rain in your #MHAforecast