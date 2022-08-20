MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One group in our area is raising awareness this weekend with a motorcycle and car cruise, to stop bullying and bring positivity and education to all ages.

Sunday, August 21, at 10 AM, begins the first official fundraiser for the Bis-Man chapter “Bridging The Gap” — a chapter of the national organization of “Stand For The Silent.”

They will have children speak, who have been bullied and now have a voice that is heard and a platform to use it.

They welcome all bikes, cars, and people of all ages to attend.

The fee is $ 10 dollars per bike and car.

The event will take place at 2020 3rd Street Southeast in Mandan.