Today: A few light lingering snow showers with decreasing wind to NW 10-15 mph. Highs will warm to the teens, 20s and, 30s with a partly sunny afternoon.

Tonight: A warm front will bring warmer temperatures as we will mostly rise to the 30s by morning.

Wednesday: A chance at sunshine with highs in the 30s and 40s. Increasing W/NW winds to 20-30 mph gusting to around 40 mph.