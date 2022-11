NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET.COM) — A cold pattern will end the month of November. By Wednesday morning, look for lows in the single digits with wind chills from -10° to -20°.

We’ll have a brief warm-up Thursday with highs mainly in the 20s. Temperatures plummet for Friday back to the teens with our next widespread snow chance. As of now, we could see 1″-3″ or new snowfall on Friday but the KX Storm Team will be refining that forecast.