Beer and wine was up for grabs at a fundraiser event, and every drink purchased helped to raise money.

“A lot of people here to celebrate, enjoy their time together and also raise some money to help with the mission of the school,” Father Josh Waltz from St. Joesph Catholic Church said.

In addition to the beer and wine tasting, there was also a silent auction.

“The church has been thinking for the last 2,000 years and we try to import that to our children to help them understand that they have a mission in this life and that mission is not about them, it’s about helping others,” Father Waltz said.

The mission is to benefit the three local parishes.

“Christ The King, Spirit Life, Mandan is a very tight knit community and we’re grateful for that. Everyone supports each other,” Father Waltz said.