Annual Harvest Festival this weekend in Dickinson

The City of Dickinson is getting ready to celebrate Fall.

This Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 is the 4th annual Harvest Festival.

It’s a free, two-day event that’s encouraging families to get outside and enjoy what the season has to offer. There will be a free outdoor family movie night, a local craft fair, food and more.

“The harvest festival is an inspiration for the community to get together, connect and allow our members face to face interaction while also providing something for kids in our community to do,” said Executive Director of the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce Sarah Trustem.

The free movie is Friday night, and the rest of the fun starts Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Dickinson State University King Pavilion.

