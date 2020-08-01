Annual Kids Market encourages youth entrepreneurship

Today’s farmers market at Kiwanis park gave kids a chance to be entrepreneurial.

10-year-old Kora McArthur and her best friend Zoey Jackson decided to participate in the Kids Market Day with Kora’s Craft Corner.

There, they sold homeade items Kora sewed, like hair ties, bracelets and even face masks.

Kora said her mom told her about the event, which got her thinking what she could sell.

“And she’s like ‘Do you want to do this?’ I’m like ‘Yeah sure,’ and so we were thinking about options we could do, and so we thought about making masks, scrunchies and bracelets,” McArthur said.

It’s the third year in a row Bismarket Farmers Market welcomed kids to join the other vendors for the annual event.