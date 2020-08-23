Annual railroad day gives families fun facts, free rides, food

Families brought their kids to see train exhibits, go for a short ride and learn all about the history of railroads this afternoon. It happened at the annual railroad day at the North Dakota State Railroad Museum in Mandan.

Museum President Bill Engelter says the outdoor exhibits make it a perfect place to spend the day while social distancing.

He adds that the event also gives kids a chance to learn about the role railroads played in North Dakota’s development as a state.

“The development of North Dakota was because of the railroads,” Engelter said. “They would come into an area and they would figure out how they would make money taking people in and taking farm goods out.”

Engelter has been involved with the museum for roughly 25 years and says he enjoys sharing railroad history with younger generations.

The museum also gave out free hot dogs and snacks to those who attended.