Another shortage? This time it’s aluminum cans

If you haven’t been able to find your favorite pop or beer, you aren’t the only one.

At first, it was toilet paper, then coins– but now, there’s a shortage of aluminum cans. Coca-Cola released a statement saying that they are seeing a higher demand for products consumed at home. We spoke to a store manager who says they were out of some products for a while as well.

“It was solved about two weeks later. We had a shortage in four flavors of Coca-Cola, from what I remember. I think Mello Yellow, but it’s been back to normal now,” said Irmina Helmer, Cenex store manager.

Other stores in the area say they have also not been able to get certain brands of beer in stock. Coca-Cola says they are taking measures to adapt to the high demand.