NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a few weeks on vacation, Garrison Diversions, Duane DeKrey, is back to business.

As promised, KX News met with DeKrey, to get more questions answered revolving around The Red River Valley Water Supply.

After attending the groundbreaking of the first Army Corps of Engineers civil work project, our viewers were left a little confused.

Does the Red River Valley need water or not, what is the need?

Do they need water from our side of the state, or do they have too much water?

“They need the flood project, and they need the water supply project desperately. Well if you know anything about the history of North Dakota, we’re the land of extremes and the valley is pretty much at the tabletop. So when we get a lot of snow or a lot of precipitation in the spring it floods in the same year and in 1975 we flooded and later on in the year the red river was dry so they need both projects,” DeKrey said

So, a number of projects have been built based on only possibilities of what could happen.

Could the money go elsewhere?

Speaking of money, there is a noticeable increase in the price of the water supply pipeline?

“That’s just inflation. Every year we are somewhere presently in a three and six percent inflation factor and the jump from $1.2 to $1.356 is just inflation,” he said.

But how will the Red River Valley Water Supply project, specifically affect the culverts on the land?

Landowners want to know. When we spoke Duane DeKrey, he said, “We were able to change some routes. We were able to negotiate on weed control on the crop damage policy things that are going to affect them while we’re constructing.”

“Well, that’s up to their waterboard. We don’t determine where culverts go and where culverts don’t go. That’s up to the Wells County Water Board, they decide where culverts are needed. That’s not a call by Garrison Diversion, we put land back the way it was in its original condition if they think that they need a covert than they need to take that up with her on the water board,” he added.

DeKrey went on to send an email ensuring the reconstruction of landowners’ land, saying “I am still confused by your question about culverts, I have repeatedly stated that we will put land, roads, and infrastructure back to the same shape or better, we should damage a culvert or any other infrastructure we will repair it. You saw our reclamation of farmland and a haul road.”

So, what about Canada?

What steps were taken for their approval on this project?

“So, this is a state project, and so we have to get a discharge permit from the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, and after we receive that permit, then we work with the Department of Environmental Quality for about two years to arrive at the treatment regimen that would that they felt would be strong enough and after that that went out for comments to agencies and other governments that would be interested in the project and Canada did not challenge that discharge permit so bother silence they actually just agree to it,” DeKrey said.

In our interview, we also discussed some specific questions the landowners had.

We will report those answers to you tomorrow night on KX News.