NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota ranks 22nd in a WalletHub study of best states for women.

The neighboring states rank lower, like South Dakota at 25, Montana is 28, but Minnesota ranks 2nd in the entire nation.

The study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 25 standards of living. Those standards include the median income for women, preventative health care, and the female homicide rate.

North Dakota ranked 23rd in economic and social well-being and 22nd in women’s health care and safety.

Fewer women own businesses in North Dakota than in most states. The state ranks 50th when it comes to the number of female-owned businesses.

North Dakota ties with South Dakota for first place in lowest unemployment rate for women. But it doesn’t rank in the top five for median pay. The other states that are ranked just below the Dakotas include Utah, Montana, Nebraska, and New Hampshire.

Women still don’t earn the median rate of men in the U.S. but North Dakota’s women earn 79.9% of what men make, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Women who were full-time wage and salary workers had median weekly earnings of $851, or 79.9% of the $1,065 median usual weekly earnings of their male counterparts, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in October of 2021.

Nationwide, women earned $891 per week or 82.3% of the $1,082 median for men. More than 79.9% when compared to North Dakota.