Are you ready to get ‘Wined By Friends?’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s the little things many people are realizing mean the most to them since the start of this pandemic. It could be as simple as a phone call, text, or maybe some wine?

If you have been on Facebook recently you might have come by the “Wined By Friends” group. There’s a couple throughout our state, but the one in the Bismarck area was created about a month ago.

Basically what you do is post your address in the group and then a bunch of members will see it. Someone will then create a basket with wine and other goodies and then you ding dong ditch them leaving it at their front door.

Once you have been wined it’s your turn to do the same.

I spoke with the creator of the page in Bismarck who says it has been amazing to see how much happiness this little group has been able to spread.

Founder of “Wined by Friends – Bismarck” Skyler Evenson says, “It’s actually really fun and plus the more fun of it is when you actually get to drop off the basket because you know people are going to get really excited, especially when they post it on the Facebook wall and everyone is just so overjoyed. Plus with the pandemic it brings more joy.”

You must be 21 to participate and join the group and you can keep yourself anonymous too. Also, it doesn’t even have to be wine. It can be coffee, soda, beer, or any other beverage of your choosing.

There are over 4,000 people in the group now and a lot of the parents have been saying their kids are joining in with the fun too.

They have people from Bismarck, Mandan, Wilton, Washburn, Baldwin, Menoken, and some people from St. Anthony.

To get added to the group, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16"

Dicamba Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dicamba Dispute"

Bismarck Ewaste Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Ewaste Event"

Minot City Council Term Limits?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Term Limits?"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge