Are you ready to get ‘Wined By Friends?’

It’s the little things many people are realizing mean the most to them since the start of this pandemic. It could be as simple as a phone call, text, or maybe some wine?

If you have been on Facebook recently you might have come by the “Wined By Friends” group. There’s a couple throughout our state, but the one in the Bismarck area was created about a month ago.

Basically what you do is post your address in the group and then a bunch of members will see it. Someone will then create a basket with wine and other goodies and then you ding dong ditch them leaving it at their front door.

Once you have been wined it’s your turn to do the same.

I spoke with the creator of the page in Bismarck who says it has been amazing to see how much happiness this little group has been able to spread.

Founder of “Wined by Friends – Bismarck” Skyler Evenson says, “It’s actually really fun and plus the more fun of it is when you actually get to drop off the basket because you know people are going to get really excited, especially when they post it on the Facebook wall and everyone is just so overjoyed. Plus with the pandemic it brings more joy.”

You must be 21 to participate and join the group and you can keep yourself anonymous too. Also, it doesn’t even have to be wine. It can be coffee, soda, beer, or any other beverage of your choosing.

There are over 4,000 people in the group now and a lot of the parents have been saying their kids are joining in with the fun too.

They have people from Bismarck, Mandan, Wilton, Washburn, Baldwin, Menoken, and some people from St. Anthony.

To get added to the group, click here.