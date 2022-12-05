NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s (NDDoT) Vision Zero program is observing Older Driver Safety Awareness week from December 5-9. The hope of the week is to encourage older drivers to self-evaluate their driving habits to determine if there has been a decline in an area that impacts their driving.
According to the NDDoT, drivers aged 65 and older may begin seeing their driving skills slowly begin to decline, so self-awareness is key to responsible driving.
Vision Zero is encouraging aging drivers, their families, friends, and caregivers to have conversations about driving habits, with the help of the Aging Driver Guide. Family members or caregivers should be aware of potential problems affecting safe driving when the older adult:
- Is forgetful or confused
- Uses bad judgment when driving
- Fails to follow the rules of the road
- Can’t see where they’re going
- Exhibits aggressive driving behavior
- Drives well below the speed limit
- Experiences multiple traffic crashes (dents or dings on the vehicle)
- Has neighbors, friends, or others who indicate there is a problem
Developing a transportation plan can ease the transition to driving retirement and allow older adults to maintain their independence and mobility.
Learn more about this Vision Zero strategy and other traffic safety campaigns at their website.