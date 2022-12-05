NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation’s (NDDoT) Vision Zero program is observing Older Driver Safety Awareness week from December 5-9. The hope of the week is to encourage older drivers to self-evaluate their driving habits to determine if there has been a decline in an area that impacts their driving.

According to the NDDoT, drivers aged 65 and older may begin seeing their driving skills slowly begin to decline, so self-awareness is key to responsible driving.

Vision Zero is encouraging aging drivers, their families, friends, and caregivers to have conversations about driving habits, with the help of the Aging Driver Guide. Family members or caregivers should be aware of potential problems affecting safe driving when the older adult:

Is forgetful or confused

Uses bad judgment when driving

Fails to follow the rules of the road

Can’t see where they’re going

Exhibits aggressive driving behavior

Drives well below the speed limit

Experiences multiple traffic crashes (dents or dings on the vehicle)

Has neighbors, friends, or others who indicate there is a problem

Developing a transportation plan can ease the transition to driving retirement and allow older adults to maintain their independence and mobility.

Learn more about this Vision Zero strategy and other traffic safety campaigns at their website.