BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A minimal amount of precipitation so far this spring has caused drought conditions to worsen in North Dakota.

According to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, areas that have some form of drought increased by 2.6% over the past week to more than 54% of the state. Drought has persisted in North Dakota for more than a year.

Nearly all of central North Dakota is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought. Western North Dakota is in moderate or extreme drought, with the northwestern corner in exceptional drought, the worst category. The eastern half of the state is no longer in any drought category.