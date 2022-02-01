Congressman Kelly Armstrong reflects on the deep connection he had as friend and colleague to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem

The passing of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is a great loss to so many, including longtime friend and confidant, Congressman Kelly Armstrong.

Armstrong says it has been truly amazing to see the outpouring of comments from people from all walks of life sharing their human connection with Wayne Stenehjem and his family.

They both served in the North Dakota legislature and on the state judiciary committee. Armstrong says Stenehjem is proof that you can be a good person while also being an effective public servant.

Both were University of North Dakota Law School alumni, and Armstrong says Stenehjem taught him how to turn legal knowledge into pragmatic public policy that actually helped North Dakotans.

“Nobody cared and loved North Dakota and its people more than Wayne Stenehjem, and so he really helped me write policy that was going to help people, and he was actively engaged in all of it,” said Armstong. “If it doesn’t work for people and law enforcement on the side of the road at 2 am, it’s not a very good law. And, it was Wayne’s number one concern was keeping people safe, and that was his officers and the citizens of North Dakota.”

Wayne was a loving husband to his wife Beth Bakke Stenehjem, and son, Andrew.

Armstrong told KX, “The most amazing thing about him to me is that he could go anywhere, and do anything, and run into somebody he and his family had made an impact with and had made a lasting connection with.”

We have details here for the public funeral services this week for Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.