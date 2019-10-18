Army Corps of Engineers to Release More Water From Garrison Dam

The Army Corps will soon be releasing more water from the Garrison Dam as river levels are expected to rise…

They’ve announced a 2,000 cubic feet per second increase, starting today. This will now put the total release from the Garrison Dam at 48,000 cubic feet per second. Downstream, areas such as Bismarck and Mandan, will see an increase of about 0.3 feet in water levels. As of late, Missouri river levels at the Bismarck gauge have been between 11 and 11.2 feet. This new increase may cause the levels on the Missouri River to reach as high as 11.5 feet, well into the first half of November.