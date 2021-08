A fire intentionally set at the Marketplace Foods in northwest Minot on Sunday evening caused smoke damage to the building, according to the Minot Fire Department.

The fire department says crews were called to the Marketplace Foods at 2211 16th St. NW at 7:30 p.m. for “flames and smoke visible in one of the store’s aisles.”

Crews extinguished the fire and upon investigation, determined it was intentionally set. They say they’ve turned the incident over to Minot police.