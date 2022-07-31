A program from the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library hopes to help promote women in the arts with Art Empowered — a series of day camp classes highlighting famous female artists in history.

The camp will last from Monday, August 1st, to Friday, August 5th, and last from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day. During each day of the class, students will learn about the lives and styles of the women who helped to shape the art industry and create hands-on projects using their methods and perspectives.

Flyer for Art Empowered (Image Credit: Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library)

Art supplies will be provided free of charge during the event, thanks to a donation by the Capital Gallery. All students are recommended to attend the event in clothes suitable for painting and other styles of art.

Art Empowered is open to all youth ages 8-12. Admission is free, but prior registration is mandatory and available on this page. For more information regarding the Art Empowered program, check out its event page or contact the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library at 701-355-1480.