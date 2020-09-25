Art gallery in Bismarck set to showcase talents of those with disabilities

An annual art show opens Saturday, showcasing the talents of those in the community with disabilities.

The 13 artists participating this year will finally get to debut their work, months after the initial show was canceled because of COVID-19.

The show is put on by HIT incorporated, a Mandan-based organization helping people with intellectual disabilities. Cathy Jahner organized the event — she’s worked for HIT for nine years and now teaches weekly art and cooking classes for participants.

“They’re integrated into the community. They’re included. It’s a community where we want inclusion for all people with disabilities and without disabilities,” Jahner said. “Who doesn’t want to belong to a community?”

The show starts 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Bismarck Moose Lodge and is open to the public.