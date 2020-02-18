Artist Whose Mural Was Vandalized Speaks Out

BISMARCK — A local artist who was threatened and had his artwork vandalized is speaking out about the incident.

Shane Balkowitsch got permission from the city to display this image of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on the side of the Brick Oven Bakery.

Balkowitsch captured the image during her visit to the Standing Rock Reservation late last year, but after online threats against him and the bakery popped up on Facebook, he decided against displaying the piece.

Then, late last week, another one of his murals was egged.

He said the news was hard to take.

“I was in tears, because it’s not about the vandalism, you know what I mean, people have been saying, ‘don’t put something up if their gonna vandalize it,’ and I say, ‘that’s not the reason not to put something up.’ I mean you treat vandals as vandals, it’s against the law, you call the police, you clean it up, you put it up or do whatever you gotta do and you go ahead, you can’t fall to this…can I fall to this? Can I put the genie back in the bottle? I can’t,” said Balkowitsch

We checked with the Bismarck Police on Monday who have no new information on the incident.

Meanwhile, a former Fargo City Commissioner now said his city will display the Thunberg mural, which will be unveiled at a ceremony on March 18.