As demand for food banks drops around the country, North Dakota’s demand still high

Across the nation, fewer Americans are requiring aid from food banks — but that’s not the case for North Dakota.

Demand across the country peaked in the third quarter of last year but has gradually decreased, even with the rise of the different variants of the coronavirus.

The Great Plains Food Bank served more than 153,000 over a 12 month period as a result of the pandemic, more than they had ever served before.

The demand has not slowed down, but donations that were once hard to come by are now increasing to pre-pandemic levels.

“We just live in an awesome community and in North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota where people want to help, and they see people struggling and they want to give,” said Jared Slinde, with the Great Plains Food Bank.

Slinde said that in the years leading up to the pandemic, there was an increase in the demand for food.

From 2018 to 2019, there was an increase from 97,000 served to 102,000.