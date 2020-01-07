As tensions grow with Iran, Air Force deploys B-52 bombers to overseas base

The U.S. Air Force is sending a half dozen B-52 Stratofortress bombers to a base in the Indian Ocean as tensions in the Middle East grow.

According to a report from CNN, the B-52s will be sent to Diego Garcia, a British territory that’s beyond the reach of Iranian missiles.

KX News reached out to the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, which declined to comment on whether any Minot-based B-52s would be deployed. “To preserve operational security, we will not confirm or discuss details of potential deployments,” said Capt. Earon E. Brown in a statement.

Minot Air Force Base is one of only two bases in the United States that actively house B-52 Stratofortress aircraft.

The deployment to Diego Garcia comes just days after U.S. forces killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq.

Iran has said it intends to retaliate.